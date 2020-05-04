Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 20,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.03, for a total value of $3,320,318.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,551,158.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,876 shares of company stock worth $8,526,648 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in shares of Danaher by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,125,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,891. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.80. Danaher has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $170.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.