Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 1.6% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $422,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Danaher by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 474.5% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 20,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.03, for a total value of $3,320,318.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,551,158.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,876 shares of company stock worth $8,526,648. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $161.12. 1,653,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,442,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.80. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $170.64. The firm has a market cap of $112.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Danaher from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Danaher from $162.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.75.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.