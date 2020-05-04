DAOstack 24 Hour Volume Hits $834.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. In the last week, DAOstack has traded down 39.8% against the dollar. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $834.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, DDEX and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.01 or 0.02305190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00190168 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00063400 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00040814 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack’s genesis date was May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,188,082 tokens. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io.

DAOstack Token Trading

DAOstack can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

