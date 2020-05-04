Databroker Price Hits $0.0121 on Top Exchanges (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. During the last week, Databroker has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. One Databroker token can now be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. Databroker has a market cap of $935,030.56 and $6,189.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00047339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.98 or 0.03909737 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00059285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00035343 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011285 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009868 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011288 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com.

Databroker Token Trading

Databroker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

