Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.86.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Longbow Research reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.25. 661,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,344,546. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.70. The firm has a market cap of $407.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.27. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $59.60.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $347.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 44.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

