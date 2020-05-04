DecentBet Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 4th. One DecentBet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, YoBit, HitBTC and Bancor Network. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $337,908.17 and approximately $138.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $204.81 or 0.02306232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00193017 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00064911 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00042490 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet’s launch date was September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, YoBit, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

