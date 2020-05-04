Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is Karani Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Karani Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises approximately 4.5% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 21,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $205.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

Shares of DE stock traded down $7.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,273,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,464. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.03 and a 200 day moving average of $161.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

