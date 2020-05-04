Dero (DERO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $652,379.00

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00003964 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. Dero has a total market cap of $3.41 million and $652,379.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dero has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000122 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,681,924 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.