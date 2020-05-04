Deutsche Bank Trims Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Target Price to $82.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.31% from the company’s previous close.

RSG has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Republic Services from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.64.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $77.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $100.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $112,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,538,114.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $286,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,334 shares of company stock worth $3,198,724. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 279.6% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 7.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 41,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Republic Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,003,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,455,000 after purchasing an additional 51,715 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 17.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,964,000 after purchasing an additional 88,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Churchill Management lifted its stake in Republic Services by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Churchill Management now owns 337,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,863,000 after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

