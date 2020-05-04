Deutsche eMark Trading Down 23% Over Last Week (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 4th. Deutsche eMark has a total market capitalization of $66,115.40 and $5.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex, YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded down 23% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Deutsche eMark alerts:

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark (DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, C-Patex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deutsche eMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deutsche eMark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.