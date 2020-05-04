Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.70.

DTEGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays raised Deutsche Telekom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

Shares of DTEGY opened at $14.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $18.06.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

