DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $16,776,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $563,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on DexCom from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DexCom from $296.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen increased their price target on DexCom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens cut their price target on DexCom from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $288.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.24.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $341.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 214.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.74. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.63 and a twelve month high of $350.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $271.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.34 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 26.44%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 20,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total value of $5,395,442.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.57, for a total transaction of $487,412.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,400,620.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,559 shares of company stock valued at $27,738,836. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

