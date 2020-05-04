Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.15, RTT News reports. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,591,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,521. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $114.14.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice acquired 17,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $81,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,130 shares in the company, valued at $898,199.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.