Diligent Investors LLC Sells 1,027 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.2% of Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $3,338,757,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,252,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,951,000 after buying an additional 3,376,626 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,807,000 after buying an additional 2,577,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after buying an additional 1,585,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,735,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,674,000 after buying an additional 1,231,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

Shares of PG opened at $116.82 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.15 and its 200-day moving average is $120.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.20 billion, a PE ratio of 66.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.91%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $417,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,846.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.