DIMCOIN 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $598.00 (DIM)

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. One DIMCOIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Coinbe, HitBTC and Cryptopia. DIMCOIN has a market capitalization of $218,327.25 and approximately $598.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DIMCOIN has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.01 or 0.02305190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00190168 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00063400 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00040814 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN was first traded on June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. The official website for DIMCOIN is www.dimcoin.io. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DIMCOIN is forum.dim.foundation. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Exrates and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIMCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

