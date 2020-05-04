Discover Financial Services (DFS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/29/2020 – Discover Financial Services was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/27/2020 – Discover Financial Services had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $92.00 to $48.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Discover Financial Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $72.00 to $55.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Discover Financial Services is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Discover Financial Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $95.00 to $72.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/12/2020 – Discover Financial Services had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Discover Financial Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Discover Financial Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $88.00 to $53.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Discover Financial Services was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/20/2020 – Discover Financial Services was upgraded by analysts at Nomura Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $82.00.

3/17/2020 – Discover Financial Services had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Imperial Capital. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $34.00.

3/16/2020 – Discover Financial Services had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Discover Financial Services was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/9/2020 – Discover Financial Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of DFS stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.05. 3,854,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,888,115. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $92.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.85.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($2.34). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 416,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,333,000 after purchasing an additional 120,396 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $664,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 72,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

