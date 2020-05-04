Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (LON:DGOC) Announces $0.04 Dividend

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (LON:DGOC) declared a dividend on Monday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON DGOC traded up GBX 0.81 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 96.81 ($1.27). The stock had a trading volume of 872,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,295. The company has a market capitalization of $617.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45. Diversified Gas & Oil has a 1-year low of GBX 52.69 ($0.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 135 ($1.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 81.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 94.85.

Separately, Mirabaud Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Gas & Oil in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

In other news, insider David Edward Johnson acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £16,500 ($21,704.81). Also, insider Bradley Grafton Gray acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £13,650 ($17,955.80). Insiders have bought 567,000 shares of company stock valued at $42,568,000 over the last quarter.

Diversified Gas & Oil Company Profile

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an oil and gas producer in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. It holds interests in various properties covering 7.6 million acres of conventional gas and oil HBP leases located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

