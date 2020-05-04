DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.58. 580,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,831. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.22. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.14.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

