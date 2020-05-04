Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 328 ($4.31).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Drax Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC reduced their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 315 ($4.14) to GBX 325 ($4.28) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 535 ($7.04) to GBX 375 ($4.93) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

In related news, insider Andy Skelton bought 50,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.07) per share, for a total transaction of £79,793.68 ($104,964.06). Also, insider Andy Koss sold 20,895 shares of Drax Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.91), for a total value of £30,297.75 ($39,854.97).

Shares of DRX opened at GBX 201.40 ($2.65) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 180.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 263.34. The company has a market capitalization of $799.01 million and a PE ratio of 2,014.00. Drax Group has a 12-month low of GBX 118.90 ($1.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 364.60 ($4.80). The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. This is a boost from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $6.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. Drax Group’s payout ratio is 16,000.00%.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the grid from a portfolio of biomass, hydro, gas, and coal technologies.

