DubaiCoin (DBIX) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $335.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $249,892.56 and approximately $335.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0586 or 0.00000660 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00017620 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00013666 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011997 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00015066 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000160 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000342 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

