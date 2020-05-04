Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 8,890 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTR. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 172,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,005,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,993,430,000 after acquiring an additional 748,756 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $766,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 182,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,344,000 after acquiring an additional 20,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 64,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTR stock opened at $30.33 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.52.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). Ventas had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $996.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.34%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. Bank of America cut shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.85.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

