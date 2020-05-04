Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,380 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.6% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $23,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $116.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.82. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $289.20 billion, a PE ratio of 66.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

