Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 19,965 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,391 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,965 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock opened at $46.54 on Monday. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $62.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,474.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $51,295.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,616.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $329,287 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on D. R. Horton from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on D. R. Horton from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.59.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

