Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 510.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,051 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in ResMed by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 1,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total value of $440,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,122,745.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total value of $1,144,679.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,347 shares in the company, valued at $62,227,566.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,202 shares of company stock worth $2,556,506 over the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RMD stock opened at $159.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.62 and a 12-month high of $177.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.94.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $769.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.70 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.