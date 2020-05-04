Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.64 Million Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,455 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in HP by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of HP by 490.6% in the fourth quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 2,274 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,800,549.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $14.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $19.14.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

