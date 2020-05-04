Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,808 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,371 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.12% of SPS Commerce worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 3,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 7,735.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 10,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $626,577.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,833,324.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $228,954.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,167 shares of company stock valued at $5,514,449 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPSC. First Analysis boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.13.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $54.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.79. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.26.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.82 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

