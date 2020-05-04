Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 24,583 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 354.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,583 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 466.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $77.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.04. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $93.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -968.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.18 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 20.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LITE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lumentum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $189,413.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,212 shares in the company, valued at $14,061,473.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

