Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 37,117 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 228.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,117 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UDR. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in UDR by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $36.10 on Monday. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $51.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day moving average is $45.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.64.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. UDR had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,113.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,761 shares in the company, valued at $20,118,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,915,800 in the last 90 days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.15.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

