Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 490,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,168,000 after purchasing an additional 250,950 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,544,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 51.5% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI stock opened at $64.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average of $58.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.84 and a 52 week high of $68.32.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

In other news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

