Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WLTW. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 24.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 34,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,000,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra raised Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $232.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.93.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $183.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.18 and a 200 day moving average of $193.00. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

