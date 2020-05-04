Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,552 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 16,078 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 4,661.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 18,381 shares of the airline’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 17,995 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 4,330.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,215 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAL opened at $10.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.59. American Airlines Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post -12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Buckingham Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

