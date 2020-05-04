Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 7,963 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,963 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

TER stock opened at $57.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $81.57.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $704.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.01 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $1,577,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,431.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $4,852,783.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,774,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

