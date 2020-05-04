e-Gulden Price Tops $0.0674 on Major Exchanges (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 4th. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0674 or 0.00000759 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $2,515.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00532487 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00011827 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005391 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000246 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,949,747 coins and its circulating supply is 17,127,387 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.