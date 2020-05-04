Eads & Heald Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.3% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $212.40 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David L. Porges acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,035. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.40.

NYSE NEE traded up $3.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $230.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,265,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,675. The company has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.49. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

