Eads & Heald Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 1.7% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 175,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,074,697.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,400. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FISV traded up $1.29 on Monday, reaching $101.54. 3,496,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,617,372. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.33. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.07.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.