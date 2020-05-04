Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 1,274 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,727 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Nike accounts for approximately 1.4% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Nike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nike from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.18.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.75. 6,348,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,217,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.88. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

