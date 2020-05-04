Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The company has a market capitalization of $714.07 million, a P/E ratio of 50.64 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.05.

EGRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

