Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Deutsche Bank

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.94.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $60.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.65. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $83.99.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,954,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

