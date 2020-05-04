Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Raised to $64.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Standpoint Research raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $60.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.65. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $83.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.1% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

