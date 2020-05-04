Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Raised to $83.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.94.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $60.02 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $83.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,829,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,154,178,000 after acquiring an additional 49,886 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,186,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,023,514,000 after buying an additional 717,506 shares during the period. Blackstone Group L.P. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $102,065,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,525,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,777,000 after buying an additional 6,202,173 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,321,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,539,000 after buying an additional 257,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

