Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Stephens

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $81.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $93.00. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 3.08% from the company’s current price.

ETN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Eaton from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.76.

Get Eaton alerts:

NYSE:ETN traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,286,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,220. The company has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $105.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 1,372.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 369.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.