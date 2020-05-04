EchoLink (EKO) Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. EchoLink has a total market cap of $528,501.33 and approximately $26,340.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One EchoLink token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Hotbit, LBank and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00047154 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $346.59 or 0.03902642 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00059446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00035287 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011310 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009677 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011319 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info.

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, LBank, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

