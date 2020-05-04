Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Sells $562,264.62 in Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total value of $562,264.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,463.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $191.52. 1,100,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,714. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $211.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.64.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in Ecolab by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 674,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,204,000 after buying an additional 23,769 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,919,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 833,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,916,000 after buying an additional 163,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. Argus lowered their target price on Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.15.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.