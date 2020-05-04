EDC Blockchain Price Up 3.8% This Week (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $15.64 million and $879.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, LocalTrade, DDEX and DigiFinex. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00030914 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00036615 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,817.57 or 0.99882133 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00066835 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000496 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide.

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade, P2PB2B, DigiFinex, Bit-Z and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

