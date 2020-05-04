EDRCoin (EDRC) Market Cap Reaches $35,536.98

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. EDRCoin has a total market cap of $35,536.98 and approximately $2.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDRCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last seven days, EDRCoin has traded 197.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000132 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin Coin Profile

EDRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. The official website for EDRCoin is www.edrcoin.cash. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EDRCoin

EDRCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDRCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

