Electra (ECA) Market Capitalization Tops $3.83 Million

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One Electra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon, CoinBene and Novaexchange. Electra has a total market cap of $3.83 million and $6,883.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electra has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Denarius (D) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001952 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Electra

Electra (CRYPTO:ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,538,829,560 coins and its circulating supply is 28,671,673,007 coins. The official website for Electra is electraproject.org. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA.

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Fatbtc, CoinFalcon, CoinBene, CryptoBridge and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

