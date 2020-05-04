Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,824 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $30,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.64.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $29,322,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,589,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,653,334,750.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,106,320 shares of company stock worth $162,306,238 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.28. 2,228,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,519,309. The stock has a market cap of $146.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.06. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 197.26% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

