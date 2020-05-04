Elitium (EUM) Price Tops $0.97

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 4th. During the last week, Elitium has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. One Elitium token can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00010853 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BitMart. Elitium has a total market cap of $10.83 million and $102,272.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.13 or 0.02305012 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00192059 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00065528 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00042410 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,159,826 tokens. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elitium

Elitium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

