Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.29. 4,255,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,167,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day moving average is $66.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.51. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 257,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,931,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 437,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,837,000 after buying an additional 11,845 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 13,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

