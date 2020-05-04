Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Encore Wire in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Encore Wire’s FY2020 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

WIRE opened at $45.37 on Monday. Encore Wire has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.31 million, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.99.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.41. Encore Wire had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $302.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Encore Wire by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Encore Wire by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Encore Wire by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

